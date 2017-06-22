CBA President to participate in BIS annual general meeting in Switzerland

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Artur Javadyan has departed for Basel, Switzerland to take part in the 87th annual general meeting of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the CBA press service told Armenpress.

The meeting will focus on current issues relating to financial regulation.

Within the frames of the event a number of meetings are scheduled with the heads of financial structures.