Court hearing on blogger Lapshin’s case to be held on June 30

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The Baku Court of Grave Crimes held a preliminary hearing over the case of arrested blogger Alexander Lapshin on June 22, Trend reports.

The court made a decision to hold hearing on Lapshin’s case on June 30.

Alexander Lapshin, the Russian-Israeli blogger who was extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan on February 7, has been placed in the isolation cell in Azerbaijan’s state security service.

Lapshin was flown to Baku from Minsk on a special flight, escorted by state security agents. A group of reporters were waiting for Lapshin in Baku’s airport, but Lapshin didn’t give any comment to them.

Lapshin faces up to 5-8 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, under charges of “public calls against the state”, and “unauthorized crossing of borders”.

Lapshin’s wife Yekaterina regularly expresses her concerns over her spouse’s health, stating that the Azerbaijani media spread disinformation stating that Lapshin feels well. Yekaterina informed that after the arrest Lapshin suffered tachycardia. Yekaterina warned that her spouse needs to undergo medical examination in the hospital.