Businessmen to be briefed on EU’s GSP+ trading system with Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. An informational event-discussion on GSP+ (Generalised Scheme of Preferences) began in Yerevan with the purpose of presenting Armenian private sector businessmen the trade priviledges from the EU.

The deputy minister of economic development and investments, representatives of the European Commission on GSP+ affairs, businessmen and officials are participating in the event.

In a press briefing, deputy minister of economic development and investments Mr. Garegin Melkonyan said that the purpose of this format is for businessmen to get regularly informed about the commercial privilege conditions by the EU to Armenia, application methods and all details.

“We organized discussions with European partners these days, aiming at maximally exchange information over all issues relating to the current trading regime. First of all we will speak about the GSP+ system”, the deputy minister said.

“Armenia is using the GSP+ system, which is more privileged than the GSP system. 8 countries operate under thissystem, which benefit from the opportunity of importing and exporting 6400 products with EU zero customs duty”, he added.