Armenian writer presents in Syria her book about war in Aleppo

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian writer Lala Minasyan-Miskaryan has presented to Russian journalists her Armenian-language book, ‘The Syrian Diary’, about sufferings of Aleppo residents over the years when the city was occupied by militants, TASS reports.

“I wrote about what was around me from the first day of warfare in the city. The world must know about the incredible pain ordinary Syrians had to live in when Aleppo was seized by terrorists," she said as quoted by TASS.

The writer added that she once had been literally within an inch of death when a shell hit her apartment in Aleppo’s Armenian quarter.

The author said the 200-page book has been published in Lebanon with a print run of 700 copies.

She said Aleppo residents are thankful to the Russian troops who had their significant contribution to the city’s liberation, adding that the next book will be about the city’s restoration.