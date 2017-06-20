Armenia-EU agreement to outline main directions of upcoming cooperation – Switalski

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski expresses satisfaction with the completion of the technical part of the negotiations on Armenia-EU agreement and expects the signing of that agreement in November, during the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels.

“Armenia has a constructive stance on the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. The EU has completed the technical and legal amendments”, “Armenpress” reports Ambassador Piotr Switalski saying. He added that the same process takes place in the Armenian side. The Ambassadors of Italy and Bulgaria were also present.

He also noted that the document outlines all the main directions of upcoming cooperation between the EU and Armenia.