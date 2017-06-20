Armenian tourists to depart for Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh through direct flight

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The Egyptian ‘Air Cairo’ airline launched the first regular flight from Hurghada to Armenia’s ‘Zavrtnots’ airport, reports Armenpress.

During the entire year the Hurghada-Yerevan-Hurghada flights will operate every Monday and Sharm el-Sheikh-Yerevan-Sharm el-Sheikh every Thursday. The flight will last nearly three hours.

Photos by Eduard Sepetchyan

About 25 citizens arrived in Armenia on the first flight: there were political and cultural figures of the Armenian community of Cairo, Chairmen of the Armenian National Committee, as well as representatives of Armenian Catholic community, diplomatic community and famous journalists.

They were welcomed in Armenia by the Ambassador and Consul of Egypt, Tourism Director of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) and other officials.

Tareq Maaty, Ambassador of Egypt to Armenia, said today is a happy day and it is a very important step to expand the friendly relations between the two countries. According to the Ambassador, this is a very good beginning for celebrating the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. “As far as I know all the seats of the first flight are already ordered. Flow of thousands of Armenian tourists, as well as Egyptians to Armenia is expected. In this sense I am optimistic. Every time we try to develop the visa granting mechanisms. Armenians face no problems here. I trust the one who is an Armenian and grant him/her visa”, the Egyptian Ambassador said. According to him, Armenia is a perfect place, has beautiful nature, the resorts are convenient here, and this is a good opportunity for Egyptians to visit Armenia which in its turn will boost the economic and trade ties.

Hripsime Stambulyan, Director of Anriva Tour agency said the flights from Egypt to Armenia turned into reality thanks to their efforts. “‘Air Cairo’ airline will operate regular flights to Armenia two times a week which will be a bridge for the Armenian community, as well as for those who are interested in tourism. We have worked for two years to open this flight. This route is important in a sense that the Armenian people will not have to depart for Tbilisi then to Egypt”, she said, adding that Armenia offers Christian tourism for Egyptians: the company offers tour packages starting from 220-230 thousand drams which covers the ticket, reception, departure, hotel and insurance.

Spokesperson of the General Department of Civil Aviation Satenik Hovhannisyan said ‘Air Cairo’ airline previously operated irregular flights in Armenia. “We are convinced that the regular flights will positively affect the development of economy and tourism. We are also sure that the frequency of these flights will work not only in the summer navigation period, but also in future. We believe that there will be a great demand for this route thanks to the large Armenian community of Egypt”, Satenik Hovhannisyan said.

Tourism Director at the DFA Ara Khzmalyan said the direct flight opens such market and opportunities which will contribute to increasing Armenia’s recognition, flow of tourists. He said Armenia is a safe country, and it is not criminalized, people can freely go for walk at any time and any place they want.

Representative of the Armenian National Committee of Egypt Armen Mazlumyan, who was among the passengers, said the flight was very good and lasted nearly three hours.