I hope to give concerts in Armenia - Stepan Khalatyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Stepan Khalatyan, a musician who resides in the USA, and has performed at the most prestigious concert halls all over the world, has been working as a concertmaster of one of the orchestra's of the Shen Yun Performing Arts 5 companies, as well as the principal of the second violins of the Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra. ''In 2013 my friend Karen Khachatryan (trombone) told me about Shen Yun Performing Arts company in New York. It is an organization comprised of 5 companies and it presents Chinese art via dances and 3D animations, as well as with live performance of the orchestra, performing all over the world.

“In 2014 I took part in the auditions and became a concertmaster of one of the orchestra's of the Shen Yun Performing Arts 5 companies, as well as the principal of the second violins of the Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra. So I appeared in the USA!'',- violinist told "Armenpress". During the last 4 years Stepan Khalatyan has performed at the best concert halls at 37 out of 51 states of the USA: Carnegie Hall, Chicago Symphony Center, Boston Symphony Hall, John F. Kennedy Center, etc. He had concerts at the prestigious halls in the Mexico, Colombia, Argentina.

The orchestra he is part of had 77 concerts in 4,5 months! ''There are many Armenian musicians at the other orchestra's of the Shen Yun Performing Arts: Karen Khachatryan (trombone), Mher Mnatsakanyan (clarinet), Ashot Dumanyan and Arsen Ketikyan (violin), Tigran Voskanyan (double bass). Last year Vardan Hakobyan (conductor, double bass) joined us. I am very proud that Chinese orchestra performs headed by Armenian musician. I hope that together we will be able to perform for the Armenian audience'',-he says.

Stepan Khalatyan has been playing violin since he was 6. His father Hakob Khalatyan is playing kamancha, he is also painter, and mother Anna Khalatyan is a cellist. He studied at Alexander Spendiaryan Music School (the class of Eduard Margaryan, then the class of Armen Jenterejyan). In 2004 he was appointed at Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory, where he was a student of Shahen Shahinyan, current rector of the Conservatory. He has got his master's degree here. Despite the age his professional biography is very rich. He performed at Martiros Saryan and Avetik Isahakyan House Museums as a part of a quartet. In 2006 Stepan performed (as trio, quartet, quintet) with his father during the concert dedicated to his 50th anniversary.

Stepan Khalatyan hopes to give concerts in Armenia as well. According to him, Armenians have very strict requirements and it’s necessary to always keep the quality at a high level.