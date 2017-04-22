Incumbent Mayor vows reforms & improvements ahead of May 14 Yerevan City Council election

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party’s candidates for the upcoming Yerevan City Council election met with the residents of the capital’s Arabkir district on April 22.

The incumbent Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan, who runs for another term in office, delivered a speech at the event, emphasizing their project includes all issues which were raised by Yerevan citizens during the past 4 years.

“Four years ago we began our campaign from this neighborhood, we presented the ‘Better Yerevan’ program with our team, today we can say we have a comparably better Yerevan, but this doesn’t mean that there is nothing to be done in the city. There is a lot to do, and during these years our team has recorded all those issues by communicating with the residents, and today this experienced team presents the development program for the city. We have the answers for many issues and questions in this program, which the residents of Yerevan awaited for dozens of years”, Margaryan said.

He emphasized the issue of administration of condominiums is a priority in the program.

“Today, during a meeting in the neighborhood of apartment blocks we have a very important issue, which is also included in the program. Today this is a priority issue for our residents, and we have specific actions to take in terms of reforms and administration. We will be consistent in both legislative changes and the operations of condominiums.

Wherever the citizen is dissatisfied, wherever the administration is insufficient, we will make revisions. We must jointly give solutions to the problems. I reassure you, this program, which the RPA team is presenting, is our tomorrow’s Yerevan”, the Mayor said.

The Yerevan City Council election will be held on May 14.