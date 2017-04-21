Taron Margaryan promises to solve transport issue in Yerevan in case of being reelected

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. During the past years the municipality of Yerevan examined the international experience and currently takes measures to solve the transport issue, Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan told the reporters on April 21 in the sidelines of election campaign. “I ensure you that if the residents of Yerevan trust us in the upcoming elections, we will find the solution to the transport issue within a very short period”, “Armenpress” reports Margaryan saying.

The Yerevan Mayor added that they have already hired consultants who are already working to find solutions to the transport issue. “Yesterday the consultation of the working groups took place. The working groups had the opportunity to introduce all the proposals to the consultant. The consultant will sum up and submit to the municipality by the beginning of June. Afterwards, the municipality will present in detail how we imagine the solution of the transport issue”, Taron Margaryan said.

According to him, major reforms will take place in the transport system of the capital. “We just ask our citizens to be patient for a while and we will solve that issue within a short period. It is a priority issue for us”, the Mayor concluded.

Yerevan's City Council elections are scheduled on May 14.