Armenia’s FM meets with ex-President of Austria Heinz Fischer


YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian held a meeting with former President of Austria Heinz Fischer on April 21, press service of the MFA told Armenpress.

The sides reflected on the dynamic development of the Armenian-Austrian cooperation throughout the 25 years of the diplomatic relations.

The priorities of the Austrian Chairmanship of the OSCE, as well as other important activities of the organization were discussed.



