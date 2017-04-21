Armenia’s FM meets with ex-President of Austria Heinz Fischer
YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian held a meeting with former President of Austria Heinz Fischer on April 21, press service of the MFA told Armenpress.
The sides reflected on the dynamic development of the Armenian-Austrian cooperation throughout the 25 years of the diplomatic relations.
The priorities of the Austrian Chairmanship of the OSCE, as well as other important activities of the organization were discussed.
