Armenia’s PM, Ambassador of Poland discuss development of bilateral economic ties

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland to Armenia Jerzy Nowakowski, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

The PM attached importance to the development and deepening of bilateral cooperation in various spheres, mainly in economy.

Karen Karapetyan mentioned examples of Polish companies’ successful activities in Armenia and highlighted the need to further intensify the works of the Armenian-Polish inter-governmental commission, as well as to hold business forums. “We have numerous investment initiatives and expect your assistance in terms of presenting them to the Polish businessmen. I am convinced that we have a great potential to intensify and develop the economic ties”, the PM said.

In his turn the Polish Ambassador attached importance to the cooperation between the businessmen of the two countries, the increase of trade turnover volumes and assured that necessary steps are being taken on this path.

Jerzy Nowakowski said numerous Polish businessmen are interested in entering the Armenian market and ready to be engaged in the projects on energy, construction, transportation and other fields.

The sides also attached importance to the resumption of Warsaw-Yerevan flights. They also discussed other issues of bilateral interest.