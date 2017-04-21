Vigen Sargsyan wants to continue his work as Defense Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Vigen Sargsyan wants to continue his service in the post of the Defense Minister of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

In a meeting with reporters on April 21, the Minister expressed hope the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will provide him that chance.

“I want to continue my service to the Fatherland as Defense Minister, as I have said many times before, and I hope I will have that chance”, he said.

The Minister said he will be one of the happiest men if he has a chance to continue his work as Defense Minister.

Parliamentary election was held in Armenia on April 2. During the first session of the newly formed Parliament the Government must resign and new Government will be formed.