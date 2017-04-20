Armenia’s Transportation Minister meets with ITU Secretary-General in Minsk

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan met with Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Houlin Zhao during his visit in Minsk, Belarus, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the ITU Secretary-General highly appreciated the close cooperation with Armenia.

He also attached importance to Armenia’s active engagement in the Union’s works, mainly the country’s participation in the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) to be held in June in Geneva.