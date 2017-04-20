President Sargsyan takes part in ‘Nation-Army-2017’ conference

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on April 20 attended the ‘Nation-Army-2017’ conference in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan, dedicated to the issues of military education, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The conference is organized by the Defense Ministry and the Ministry of Education and Science. Military and educational officials, public education and university executives, teachers, lecturers, representatives of NGOs and scientific centers are participating in the conference.

Accompanied by the Ministers of Defense, Education and Science, Diaspora, Sports and Youth Affairs, the Yerevan Mayor, as well as by the Chairmen of parliamentary standing committees on foreign affairs, science, education, culture, youth and sports affairs, the President visited the pavilions of the exhibition that will be opened on April 21, looked at the samples of arms and military equipment presented at separate platforms and pavilions, the products of Armenian military-industrial complex, got acquainted with the education programs presented by several leading educational institutions, their achievements. Thereafter, Serzh Sargsyan participated in the conference during which he delivered speech.

The full text of his speech will be available soon.