President Sargsyan gets acquainted with “Spayka” company’s development projects

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan paid a working visit to Ararat Province on April 19, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

The President, accompanied by the Ministers of Agriculture, Economic Development and Investments, and the Governor of Ararat Province visited the “Greenhouse” company, got acquainted with the achievements of the company as a result of its development and investment projects, such as expansion of intensive orchards, investments in the greenhouse construction, creation of infrastructures aimed at enhancing productivity of the company, the creation of new jobs and the activity directions for 2017. Following the tour in the greenhouse the leadership of the company presented to the President their annual report and upcoming activities.

The President also visited the leading regional agro holding “Spayka” company’s central office. Serzh Sargsyan familiarized himself with the achievements of the company, including the export volumes and development projects.

Spayka’s representatives informed President Sargsyan that in 2016 the company’s direct investments amounted to 86 million USD and 926 permanent workers were employed by the company, while at the end of 2017 the total amount of investments will stand at 154 million USD and the number of permanent workers will rise to 1316.

The representatives of the company also informed that in 2017 the company focuses on milk production and processing, while continuing the investments in the sphere of intensive orchards and greenhouses. Spayka also plans to implement the project of an online market of Armenian products, called “Armzone”, which will allow any Armenian producer to be represented in major Russian cities without any brokers or supermarkets and supply the Russian consumers their products.