Parliament’s Vice-Speaker Sharmazanov meets Yazidi community representatives, congratulates on Meleke Taus

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. On April 19 the Yazidi community of Armenia celebrates Meleke Taus – the Yazidi New Year.

Vice-Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov, accompanied by MPs Gagik Melikyan and Karen Botoyan, had a meeting with the representatives of the Yazidi community on the occasion of their New Year.

Congratulating the Yazidi people on Meleke Taus, Vice-Speaker Sharmazanov said Armenia’s leadership attaches importance to full integration of national minorities in the country’s public-political processes. He stated that the Armenian and Yazidi peoples have centuries-old friendship, adding that the Yazidi people have always stood together with the Armenian people during difficult periods, the vivid evidence of this was the April four-day war.

“Let this New Year be a year of peace, welfare and happiness for the Yazidi people”, Sharmazanov said.

President of the Yazidi National Union Aziz Tamoyan said with gratitude that the rights of Yazidi people are fully protected in Armenia, all conditions exist for carrying out cultural, educational and public activity.