Turkey’s constitutional reforms showed public’s polarization

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The overall picture of Turkey’s constitutional referendum showed the society’s being as separated and polarized, expert on Turkish studies Levon Hovsepyan told reporters, Armenpress reported.

“Previously as well that polarization existed, however, now it more intensified. I think that situation will still have various manifestations in future”, he said.

Presenting the voting picture, Levon Hovsepyan said this time the ruling party failed in big cities, mainly, in Istanbul and Ankara. Whereas previously the people of both cities have always voted in favor of the ruling party.

Diana Yayloyan – representative of Foreign Policy Department at the Economic Policy Research Foundation, said via skype that the elections differ from the previous ones with a one important factor.

“The elections were organized in such a political atmosphere when state of emergency is declared in the country. Previously it was stated that this will be eliminated soon, however, yesterday we were reported that the state of emergency will continue for several months in the country”, she said, adding that a major part of the society is disappointed with the referendum results.

Bagrat Estukyan – editor of the Armenian language department of Agos weekly, who also joined the discussion via Skype, said this referendum will not significantly affect the daily life of Turkey’s minorities.

“These reforms do not create difficulties specifically to us. In other words, the problem relates to the entire country, the state. Turkey took the way to the West, wanted to be closer to the Western customs, however, we see that in recent years it completely reversed from that path. Public as well reacts to this. All these affect both the country’s foreign policy and economy. Investors now are very cautious towards Turkey, the money for tourism significantly decreased. Considering all these, we all have a serious concern over the country’s future”, Bagrat Estukian said, adding that majority of Armenians in Turkey are in favor of ‘no’.

On April 16 constitutional referendum was held in Turkey. 51.41% of people voted ‘yes’, and 48.59% voted ‘no’ in the referendum on constitutional changes.