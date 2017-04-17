‘The Promise’ trailer available in Armenian

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian trailer of the Armenian Genocide Hollywood film 'The Promise' is available online.

The world premier of the movie will be held on April 21.

‘The Promise’ will be available in Armenia’s cinemas from April 27.

World famous celebrities Elton John, Sylvester Stallone, Barbra Streisand, Kim Kardashian, Andre Agassi, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Dean Cain, Owen Wilson, Luol Deng and others have joined in promoting the film.

The Promise, staring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac, tells the story of the Armenian Genocide at the outset of World War I.

The late Armenian American billionaire Kirk Kerkorian financed the production of the film.