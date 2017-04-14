YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/56 - “Unfound Daisies” by Edgar Harutyunyan again leads the list

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. “Unfound Daisies” by photographer and writer Edgar Harutyunyan leads the list of YEREVAN BESTSELLER project of ARMENPRESS.

The book is about complex human relationships: love, friendship, betrayal. This is the author’s second book.

Mark Aren’s “Where wild roses bloom” comes next. This is the second novel of the author which describes the inner world of an Armenophobic Turkish former serviceman, when he, already an old man, suddenly hears a lullaby song that reminds him of his mother and later finds out that the song is in Armenian: realizing his parents were Armenians. The same former serviceman spends his remaining life searching the graves of his parents, without knowing that it was a misunderstanding.

“The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas” is ranked 3rd in the list. It is a 2006 Holocaust novel by Irish novelist John Boyne. Unlike the months of planning Boyne devoted to his other books, he said that he wrote the entire first draft of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas in two and a half days, barely sleeping until he got to the end.

Stefan Zweig’s “Collected Stories” this week is ranked 4th. Zweig was an Austrian novelist, playwright, journalist and biographer. At the height of his literary career, in the 1920s and 1930s, he was one of the most popular writers in the world. The book was translated by Ara Arakelyan and Margarit Arakelyan.

Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s “Short stories” is the next in this week’s bestseller list.

Oscar Wilde’s “The Picture Of Dorian Gray” is ranked 6th in the bestselling list of the week. Dorian Gray is the subject of a full-length portrait in oil by Basil Hallward, an artist who is impressed and infatuated by Dorian's beauty; he believes that Dorian's beauty is responsible for the new mode in his art as a painter. Through Basil, Dorian meets Lord Henry Wotton, and he soon is enthralled by the aristocrat's hedonistic worldview: that beauty and sensual fulfillment are the only things worth pursuing in life.

“The Fault in Our Stars” is the sixth novel by author John Green, published in January 2012. The title is inspired by Act 1, Scene 2 of Shakespeare's play Julius Caesar, in which the nobleman Cassius says to Brutus: "The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, / But in ourselves, that we are underlings." The story is narrated by Hazel Grace Lancaster, a sixteen-year-old girl with cancer. Hazel is forced by her parents to attend a support group in the "Literal Heart of Jesus" where she subsequently meets and falls in love with 17 year old Augustus Waters, an ex-basketball player and amputee. The novel is ranked 7th.

“Orphanage” novel by Edgar Kostandyan is ranked 8th. The book was republished for several times, it was sold abroad. A movie will be shot soon based on the book.

Spencer Johnson’s “Who Moved My Cheese” this week is ranked 9th in the list. Published on September 8, 1998, Who Moved My Cheese is a motivational business fable. The text describes change in one's work and life, and four typical reactions to those changes by two mice and two "little people," during their hunt for cheese. A New York Times business bestseller upon release, Who Moved My Cheese? remained on the list for almost five years and spent over 200 weeks on Publishers Weekly's hardcover nonfiction list. It has sold more than 26 million copies worldwide in 37 languages and remains one of the best-selling business books.

Edgar Kostandyan’s “Kuku” novel concludes this week’s list.

The following bookstores took part in a survey for the bestseller project: Bookinist (53-74-13), Narek (51 91 36), Zangak (23 26 49), Antares (091 90 01 23) and the 7th Bookstore (077 24 54 81).

“Yerevan Bestseller” project presented by Angela Hambardzumyan