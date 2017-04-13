Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 April

Hamlet Hakobyan relieved from post of Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia


YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Hamlet Hakobyan has been relieved from the post of Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, Hakobyan was relieved on his own accord. He had assumed the post in March, 2016. 



