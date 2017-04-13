‘So proud of the movie’ - Kim Kardashian calls on to watch Armenian Genocide movie ‘The Promise’

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Reality TV superstar, model and actress Kim Kardashian calls on everyone to watch the Armenian Genocide themed movie ‘The Promise’, reports Armenpress.

‘So proud of the movie #ThePromise Everyone please go see it and finally hear the story of the Armenian people’, Kardashian said on Twitter.

Earlier many actors and musicians, as well as athletes expressed their support for the film, including Cher, Barbra Streisand, Elton John, Sylvester Stallone, Andre Agassi, Owen Wilson, Dean Cain and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The film was sponsored by late American-Armenian businessman, billionaire Kirk Kirkorian.

Michael, a humble Armenian apothecary, leaves his village to study medicine in cosmopolitan Constantinople. Chris, an American photojournalist who has come to the country to partly cover the geopolitics, is in a relationship with the talented Ana, a Paris-educated, Armenian artist. When Michael meets Ana, their shared heritage sparks an attraction that explodes into a romantic rivalry between the two men. After the Turks join the war on the German side, the Ottoman Empire turns violently against its own ethnic minorities. Despite their conflicts, everyone must find a way to survive — even as monumental events envelope their lives.