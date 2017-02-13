Political scientist says Azerbaijan’s state propaganda is in miserable condition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The state propaganda program of Azerbaijan is in a rather miserable condition, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan told reporters.

“If we try to see what’s really happening, I’d say money is spent and especially human resources, who are provided with the money, in order to search and find Armenians in the world, who’d say how good their lives were in old Baku. They are usually socially vulnerable, mentally ill people, elderly and others. This way they try to show what allegedly is happening in the Armenia-Azerbaijan relations. In reality, these people are random people. This obviously shows the weakness of the Azerbaijani government”, he said.

Iskandaryan mentioned similar incidents put to display the Armenophobia of Azerbaijan. “All of this shows what a miserable situation has been created. This can already be called a political mental illness. On one hand they bring people who say how good Baku is and how bad Armenia is, on the other hand they detain a child in the airport, who’s surname ends with “yan”. Recently they detained someone named Sufyan, who was a representative of a completely different nation. Azerbaijan simply doesn’t know what to do”, Iskandaryan said.

In May of 2016, Azerbaijani authorities detained an 8 year old boy in the Baku airport because the child’s surname was Armenian. The mother and the step father of the child, whose surnames were Russian, were allowed to enter Azerbaijan, but without their child. The mother posted her son’s – Ghukas R, Vardanyan – photo online and said the child isn’t allowed to enter the country, although the parents are Russian. After serious stress the mother and her child returned to Russia, “crossing out” Baku.