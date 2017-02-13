Georgian authorities confirm reports on Catholicos Ilia II poisoning attempt

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Georgian media reported Sunday about a possible attempt to poison Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II, Sputnik News reported.

Head of the Georgian Orthodox Church Patriarchate's Property Management Service priest Georgy Mamaladze has been detained on charges of plotting the murder, Georgian Chief Prosecutor Irakly Shotadze said Monday.

Shotadze added that the detained official of the Georgian patriarchate had planned to take the poisonous substance to Germany, where Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II is undergoing treatment.