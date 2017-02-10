YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/47 – Two new books enter this week’s list

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. New book, Arpi Voskanyan’s “Not For Sale” book tops this week’s list of the exclusive project of ARMENPRESS news agency entitled “Yerevan Bestseller”. The stories in the book cover a period of 20 years by presenting the author’s path passed from the young age until to average age.

Stefan Zweig’s “Collected Stories” is ranked 2nd in the list. Zweig was an Austrian novelist, playwright, journalist and biographer. At the height of his literary career, in the 1920s and 1930s, he was one of the most popular writers in the world. The book was translated by Ara Arakelyan and Margarit Arakelyan.

Edgar Harutyunyan’s “The Art of Devotion or Ode to the Rose” is third in the bestseller list.

Oscar Wilde’s “The Picture Of Dorian Gray” is approaching the top three again, being listed 4th in the bestselling list of the week. Dorian Gray is the subject of a full-length portrait in oil by Basil Hallward, an artist who is impressed and infatuated by Dorian's beauty; he believes that Dorian's beauty is responsible for the new mode in his art as a painter. Through Basil, Dorian meets Lord Henry Wotton, and he soon is enthralled by the aristocrat's hedonistic worldview: that beauty and sensual fulfillment are the only things worth pursuing in life.

Milan Kundera’s “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” is listed 5th this week. The Unbearable Lightness of Being takes place mainly in Prague in the late 1960s and early 1970s. It explores the artistic and intellectual life of Czech society from the Prague Spring of 1968 to the invasion of Czechoslovakia by the Soviet Union and three other Warsaw Pact countries and its aftermath. The main characters are: Tomáš, an adulterous surgeon; his wife Tereza, a photographer anguished by her husband's infidelities; Tomáš’s lover Sabina, a free-spirited artist; Franz, a Swiss university professor and lover of Sabina; and finally Šimon, Tomáš’s estranged son from an earlier marriage.

“The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas” is ranked the 6th in the list. It is a 2006 Holocaust novel by Irish novelist John Boyne. Unlike the months of planning Boyne devoted to his other books, he said that he wrote the entire first draft of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas in two and a half days, barely sleeping until he got to the end.

Another new book enters the list and is ranked 7th. Book entitled “Yerevan” by Mkrtich Armen is one of the most unique works of the Armenian literatures of the Soviet times. The book was first published in 1931 in Moscow.

Spencer Johnson’s “Who Moved My Cheese” this week is ranked 8th in the list. Published on September 8, 1998, Who Moved My Cheese is a motivational business fable. The text describes change in one's work and life, and four typical reactions to those changes by two mice and two "little people," during their hunt for cheese. A New York Times business bestseller upon release, Who Moved My Cheese? remained on the list for almost five years and spent over 200 weeks on Publishers Weekly's hardcover nonfiction list. It has sold more than 26 million copies worldwide in 37 languages and remains one of the best-selling business books.

Fyodor Dostoevsky’s “Stories” collection, comprising several of the Russian writer’s works, is ranked 9th this week.

“The Glass Bead Game” concludes this week’s list. It is the last full-length novel of the German author Hermann Hesse. It was begun in 1931 and published in Switzerland in 1943. "Glass Bead Game" is a literal translation of the German title, but the book has also been published under the title Magister Ludi, Latin for "Master of the Game", which is an honorific title awarded to the book's central character. The Glass Bead Game takes place at an unspecified date centuries into the future. Hesse suggested that he imagined the book's narrator writing around the start of the 25th century.

The following bookstores took part in a survey for the bestseller project : Bookinist (53-74-13), Narek (51 91 36), Zangak (23 26 49), Antares (091 90 01 23) and the 7th Bookstore ( 077 24 54 81).

“Yerevan Bestseller” project presented by Angela Hambardzumyan