US President, NATO Secretary General discuss conflict settlement in Ukraine

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed issues related the cooperation within NATO and the settlement of conflict in Ukraine during a phone conversation, the White House said in a statement, reports “Armenpress”.

The statement says the sides discussed the US policy on NATO. Trump expressed his readiness on firm support to the alliance, close cooperation and coordination to address the challenges facing NATO.

Donald Trump affirmed he will take part in the European meeting of the heads of NATO member states to be held in late May, 2017.

During the phone talk, the two leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine and the opportunities to settle the Ukrainian conflict.