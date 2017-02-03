No alternative to mutually acceptable, mutual concession and peaceful settlement on NK conflict – Zakharova

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Nagorno Karabakh conflict is a direct threat first of all to the security, stability and further development of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, reports “Armenpress”.

She refused to comment on newly appointed US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s statement which said the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is a “threat to the regional stability and the US national security interests”.

Zakharova said every country must assess itself the threats to its security. “I think that the conflict is first of all a direct threat to the security, stability and further development of Armenia and Azerbaijan”, she said.

She said Russia highly appreciates public diplomacy. “But the most important mission of any initiative must be the understanding that there is no alternative to mutually acceptable, mutual concession and peaceful settlement. All steps must be directed towards the solution of this concrete issue”, Zakharova said.