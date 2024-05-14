The EU has expanded sanctions against Iran

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The European Union has expanded sanctions against Iran for its alleged military support for Russia and support for groups operating in the Red Sea region, reports the EU Council.

"Taking into account Russia's attack on Ukraine, as well as Iran's continued military support for non-state armed groups in the Middle East and the Red Sea region, and taking into account the April 13, 2024, Iranian drone and missile attacks against Israel, the Council decided that the EU's ability to apply sanctions will now extend not only to drones but also to missiles," the statement said.

The sanctions include bans on the export of UAVs and components to Iran, as well as blacklisting legal entities and individuals that "supply, sell or are otherwise involved in the transfer of missiles and UAVs to Iran."