US to announce new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The United States will announce a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine on Friday, reports Politico.

The package, which will involve transferring weapons already in U.S. stocks, includes new Patriot missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Bradley fighting vehicles, mine-protected vehicles, Javelin anti-armor systems and other munitions.








