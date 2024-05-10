US to announce new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine
YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The United States will announce a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine on Friday, reports Politico.
The package, which will involve transferring weapons already in U.S. stocks, includes new Patriot missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Bradley fighting vehicles, mine-protected vehicles, Javelin anti-armor systems and other munitions.
- 21:05 US to announce new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine
- 19:20 Discussions continue on providing funds to Armenia from European Peace Facility: EU Ambassador
- 19:06 Meeting between delegations of Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers concludes - Foreign Ministry
- 17:57 EU supports the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan - EU Ambassador
- 17:04 Forests, wetlands, and landscapes to restore in Armenia with World Bank support
- 16:49 Aliyev "honors" victory over fascism, at the same time destroying monuments dedicated to that victory - “Geghard” SAF
- 16:49 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-05-24
- 16:47 Asian Stocks - 10-05-24
- 16:25 Values and principles are more important than even life itself – Ruben Vardanyan's message from Baku prison
- 16:25 Armenia is constructively involved in the peace process – Foreign Minister
- 16:08 Spain, Ireland to recognize Palestinian state on May 21 - Borrell
- 15:44 EBRD holds its 2024 Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Armenia
- 14:28 AIM Congress 2024 Wraps Up in Abu Dhabi: Record Attendance, Strategic Partnerships, and Vision for Future Economic Growth
- 14:17 Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan start negotiations in Almaty
- 13:31 Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Kazakhstan held a meeting in Almaty
- 12:33 Iran holds run-off parliamentary elections
- 10:36 Dr. Denis Mukwege, Congolese gynecological surgeon and human rights activist, awarded the 2024 Aurora Prize
- 10:34 Secretary-General of BSEC stressed the importance of better connectivity and welcomed the Armenian “Crossroads of peace”
- 10:21 Netanyahu said Israel would fight with its “fingernails” as Israel strikes eastern Rafah
- 09:41 European Stocks - 09-05-24
- 09:39 US stocks up - 09-05-24
- 09:38 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 09-05-24
- 09:37 Oil Prices Up - 09-05-24
- 01:18 Armenia's “Ladaniva” reached Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final
- 05.09-17:06 Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion and ASYAD Group Showcase Oman's Investment Potential at AIM Congress 2024
11:10, 05.06.2024
3730 views U.S. House Democratic leader considers likely sending troops to Ukraine
19:27, 05.06.2024
2417 views SEE Holding & The Sustainable City Join 2024 AIM Congress as Sustainability Partners
10:12, 05.03.2024
2107 views Yerevan will receive 171 new buses and 15 new trolleybuses
17:39, 05.03.2024
2070 views Cameron says Kyiv can use British weapons inside Russia, Kremlin reacts
09:00, 05.06.2024
1996 views We see Armenia's sincere commitment to achieving peace - Lithuanian Ambassador's interview