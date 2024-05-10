Meeting between delegations of Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers concludes - Foreign Ministry
19:06, 10 May 2024
YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between the delegations of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, which started in Almaty on May 10, has concluded, the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ani Badalyan, told Armenpress.
"The meeting between the delegations of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan has concluded," said Badalyan.
