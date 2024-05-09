BRICS+ Business Forum at AIM Congress 2024: Key Players Discuss Reshaping Global Economic Landscape

ABU DHABI, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. The BRICS+ Business Forum, a pivotal session of the 2024 AIM Congress, convened at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi, featuring prominent leaders and experts from the BRICS nations and beyond. Chaired by Aleksandra Burman, the session provided a platform to deliberate on crucial topics concerning global economic dynamics and trade relations among BRICS member states and their partners.

The session commenced with Dawood Al Shezawi, President of the AIM Global Foundation, emphasizing the significance of AIM Congress in fostering international cooperation and formulating investment strategies. With the event witnessing a remarkable increase in participation, Al Shezawi highlighted the importance of stronger international relationships in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and fostering economic growth.

Roman Shaykhutdinov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, outlined the region's sustainable growth strategy, focusing on diverse sectors including oil, agriculture, IT, and tourism. Shaykhutdinov emphasized Tatarstan's status as a burgeoning hub for startups and underscored the importance of forums like AIM Congress in facilitating partnerships.

Sergey Katyrin, Chairman of the BRICS Business Council, Russian Federation, emphasized the opportunities arising from increased trade and cooperation among BRICS countries. He noted the potential for healthy competition in attracting investments, ultimately benefiting all member states.

Sean He, Founding Partner of Silicon Harbour Capital Investment Company, China, emphasized the pivotal role of technology in shaping the global economy. He highlighted China's leadership in the technology sector and its interest in fostering collaborations with the MENA region.

Mikhail Makarov, Director of the International Relations Office at the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, Russia, shed light on Russia's endeavors to promote technological projects globally. Makarov extended an invitation to BRICS+ countries to participate in a foresight forum in Dubai in 2025, showcasing Russia's commitment to fostering international cooperation.

Russel Curtis, CEO of Invest Durban, South Africa, elaborated on Durban's growing significance in the BRICS landscape, citing the city's strategic port location and burgeoning FDI inflows. Curtis emphasized the importance of aligning policy frameworks to attract investments and achieve sustainable development goals.

UG Sujatha, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Invest India, highlighted India's remarkable economic growth and its vibrant startup ecosystem. She stressed the potential for BRICS countries to collaborate and create a dynamic ecosystem conducive to mutual growth.

Dra Leteia Pricila Gomes, President of Invest Brazil Institute for investment and international cooperation, underscored Brazil's commitment to improving investment laws and fostering innovation. She highlighted the need for educational and developmental initiatives to further enhance Brazil's attractiveness to investors.

The BRICS+ Business Forum at AIM Congress 2024 served as a platform for fruitful discussions, fostering collaboration and innovation to drive sustainable economic growth globally.

AIM Congress 2024 is hosting more than 150 high-level dignitaries, with 900+ speakers and over 12,000 participants from 175 countries around the world participating. AIM Congress has also organized 27 joint events in cooperation with over 330+ local, international, and global partners.