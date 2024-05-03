UK begins negotiations with Ukraine on a 100-year partnership

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. During a visit to Ukraine, British Foreign Minister David Cameron confirmed £36 million ($45 million) in aid for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and announced negotiations with Kyiv on a 100-year partnership, British embassy in Kyiv said in a statement on Friday.

British Foreign Minister emphasized more should be done to provide Ukraine with “what it needs to win.”

“Lord Cameron also confirmed £36m in aid for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including £20m in emergency funding to recover from a recent wave of attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and another 16 for the winners of the Innovate Ukraine innovation project competition,” the embassy said.

“The Minister has begun negotiations with Ukraine on a 100-year partnership – a new agreement that will build strong ties between our two countries across the spectrum of relations: from trade, security and defense, to science and technology, education, culture and much more,” the statement adds.

The visit follows UK Prime Minister's announcement that the country will spend 2.5% of GDP on defence, and commit to at least £3 billion a year on military support to Ukraine.