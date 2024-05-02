Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   2 May 2024

The State Department announced Blinken's participation in the settlement process between Yerevan and Baku

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is personally engaged in the efforts to resolve the crisis between Baku and Yerevan, According to State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

"This is a region in which the Secretary of State is personally deeply involved. During his tenure, he regularly communicated with those two countries," he said during the briefing.

"We continue to believe that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is possible, and we will continue to work towards that goal,"








