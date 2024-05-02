Bayern Munich and Real Madrid couldn't determine a winner - CL

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. The semi-final matches have started in the Football Champions League. In the first semi-final match, Bayern hosted Real Madrid. They have drawn 2-2 at the Allianz Arena in the first-leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Leroy Sané and Harry Kane had fantastic goals in the German team, and Vinicius Junior scored twice from the "royal club".

The second leg of the teams will take place on May 8.

PSG and Borussia Dortmund will play in the other semi-final match of the Champions League on May 1.