Israel concerned over possible ICC arrest warrants related to Gaza war – Reuters

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Israel is voicing concern that the International Criminal Court could be preparing to issue arrest warrants for government officials on charges related to its war against Hamas, Reuters reports.

The ICC - which can charge individuals with war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide - is investigating Hamas' Oct. 7 cross-border attack in which 1,200 people were killed and Israel's devastating military assault on Hamas-ruled Gaza, which has killed more than 34,000 people, according to Gaza authorities.

Israeli media have reported that the ICC might soon issue arrest warrants for senior Israeli government and military officials for alleged violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.

In response to these reports, Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Sunday warned Israeli embassies to bolster their security because of the risk of a "wave of severe antisemitism".

"We expect the court (ICC) to refrain from issuing arrest warrants against senior Israeli political and security officials," Katz said. "We will not bow our heads or be deterred and will continue to fight."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that any ICC decisions would not affect Israel's actions but would set a dangerous precedent.

According to Israeli media, the ICC is also considering arrest warrants for leaders from Hamas.

A well-informed source in The Hague confirmed to Le Monde on Sunday that an "event is imminent," but did not specify the nature of the charges or the names of those involved.

Several Israeli leaders told the New York Times, on condition of anonymity, that they feared the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself might be placed under arrest warrant. The Israeli press also mentions Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi.