NATO bears direct responsibility for Ukraine crisis — Chinese Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The North Atlantic Alliance bears direct responsibility for the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.

"NATO bears indisputable responsibility for this crisis. The alliance should give thought to its role, stop shifting the blame and effectively take practical action for the political settlement of the crisis," Tass quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman, as saying.

Wang added that China was not providing weapons to the conflicting parties and strictly controlled dual-use goods, including the export of drones.