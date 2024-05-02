One more suspect in Crocus City Hall terror attack arrested

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Another suspect in the terror attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall music venue has been arrested, a police spokesman told TASS.

"One more potential suspect in the Crocus terror attack case has been detained. Investigators are probing into his role in the terror attack," Tass quoted him as saying.

The detainee is Tajik national Djumokhon Kurbonov, born in 2003.

In all, eleven suspects, including four perpetrators, have been arrested.