Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-04-24

YEREVAN, 26 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.52 drams to 388.08 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.44 drams to 416.29 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 4.22 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.41 drams to 485.57 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 58.13 drams to 28930.56 drams. Silver price up by 2.60 drams to 341.43 drams.