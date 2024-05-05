Overcrowded Venice begins charging day-trippers for access

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Venice became the first city in the world on Thursday to introduce a payment system for tourists in an effort to thin the crowds that throng the canals during the peak holiday season, Reuters reports.

Signs were set up outside the train station and near an entry footbridge warning visitors they had to pay the new 5-euro charge before diving into Venice's narrow alleyways.

April 25 is a national holiday in Italy and is the first of 29 days this year when people must buy a ticket if they want to access the lagoon city from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., the report adds.

Reservations are meant to be made online but there is also a booth on hand for those who don't have smartphones. People with hotel reservations and visitors aged under 14 do not need to pay the entry fee, but still need to register beforehand. Residents, students and workers are exempt.

Although there are no turnstiles at the city gateways, inspectors will be making random checks and issuing fines of between 50 and 300 euros to anyone who has failed to register.

Some 20 million people visited Venice last year, a city official said, with roughly half of them staying overnight in hotels or holiday lets - an influx which dwarfs the resident population currently put at around 49,000.

Besides introducing the entry charge, the city has also banned large cruise ships from sailing into the Venetian lagoon and has announced new limits on the size of tourist groups.