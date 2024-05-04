Expert groups from Armenia and Azerbaijan start the process of determining coordinates

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Expert groups from Armenia and Azerbaijan have begun the process of determining the coordinates, according to a statement from the Armenian Prime Minister's office.

"According to the agreements reached as a result of the 8th meeting of the Commission on the Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, on April 23, 2024, the expert groups from the countries started on the border of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan the process of determining the coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground," the statement reads.