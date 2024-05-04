Ethnic cleansing of Artsakh reminds the world how destructive pan-Turkic ideology can be - Swedish MP

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Swedish-Armenian Friendship Group in the Swedish Parliament will arrange a ceremony with the Armenian Ambassador to Stockholm and other guests, Member of the Swedish Parliament, Erik Hellsborn said.

“Here in the Swedish Parliament, the Swedish-Armenian Friendship Group will arrange a ceremony with the Armenian Ambassador to Stockholm and other guests. Sadly, this year's Remembrance Day feels more relevant than it has been in several years,’’said Hellsborn.

Drawing comparisons between the Armenian Genocide and the ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2023, he noted: “ With last year's ethnic cleansing of Artsakh, the world was reminded of how destructive pan-Turkic ideology can be.”

“Therefore, this is my promise to you. I will continue to use the platform I have been given to shine light on what has happened and what continues to happen in the region and to continue to build ties and closer relations between the peoples of Europe and the people of Armenia for a brighter future,” Member of the Swedish Parliament, Erik Hellsborn.