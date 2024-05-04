Armenia does not harbor any ambitions beyond its internationally recognized borders, assures Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Armenia is not planning to wage war for Nagorno-Karabakh, stated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in an interview with British media representatives.



"Armenia does not harbor any ambitions beyond its internationally recognized borders. We hope that the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia will be restored through the delimitation process," Pashinyan said.



"By the way, I believe that we have already demonstrated our sincerity with the decisions made today in the delimitation process. We have demonstrated our sincerity by also taking the following steps: we have confirmed that the government of the Republic of Armenia is ready, within its jurisdiction, to take actions to make life possible for people in Azerbaijani villages, specifically in 4 villages - Qizilhachili, Khairemli, Ashagh Askipara, Baghanis Ayrum, where people currently do not live.



"But we also acknowledge that as a result of this same process, life should become equally possible for people in Armenian villages such as Baghanis, Voskepar, Kirants, and Berkaber, without stress. These people should be able to live in their homes, start families, and raise children without concerns about security.



This is the point around which the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan must be able to transform the theoretical agenda of peace into concrete peaceful reality,’’ said the Prime Minister.