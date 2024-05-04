Olivier Decottignies, French Senate delegation visit Goris

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia, Olivier Decottignies and a delegation from the French Senate visited Goris and got familiarized with the work being carried out by the European Union civilian monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA), the mission said in a post on X.

“Honored to receive the French Ambassador O. Decottignies and the delegation from the French Senate. The visitors joined a patrol in Goris area to learn more about EUMA's work. Good and fruitful discussion on the political situation in the region. Merci!,'' reads the post.

French Ambassador to Armenia, Olivier Decottignies also has made a post on X regarding the visit.

"The visit of the France-Armenia inter-parliamentary friendship group of the Senate to Goris, Syunik Province, headed by the chairman Mr. Gilbert-Luc Devinaz," the Ambassador has posted.