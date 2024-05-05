Tesla cuts prices for many of its models worldwide

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Tesla Inc. cut prices for many of its vehicles in the U.S., China and Europe over the weekend amid slumping sales, Market Watch reports.

On Friday, the EV maker cut prices for its Model Y, Model X and Model S vehicles in the U.S. by $2,000 each, and on Saturday it reduced the price of its Full Self-Driving driver-assistance mode in the U.S. by about a third, from $12,000 to $8,000.

Tesla also cut prices of the Model 3, Model Y, Model X and Model S in China by roughly $2,000 apiece. Tesla said it also cut prices on some models in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the report adds.

Late Friday, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk postponed a highly anticipated trip to India, where he was expected to announce plans to build a factory and start imports of vehicles. In a tweet, Musk cited “very heavy Tesla obligations,” but said he looked forward to a visit later this year.