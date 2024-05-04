Iran supports the territorial integrity of Armenia, opposes any change of international borders-Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Iran supports the territorial integrity of Armenia and is against any change of international borders, Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani told journalists.

"As we have stated many times, we have extensive cooperation with Armenia. Our cooperation spans various fields and is quite diverse. We support the territorial integrity of Armenia and oppose any change of international borders,’’ Sobhani said, adding that the potential advancement of this cooperation to a new level depends on existing agreements and dialogue between the countries.