Prime Minister revisits Voskepar, holds meeting with local residents

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. On April 17, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, visited the Voskepar community in the Tavush region. The Prime Minister has shared details about the meeting on his "Telegram" channel, along with attached photos.

"Today, I visited Voskepar, where I had a meeting with the residents," said Nikol Pashinyan.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, visited the Tavush region a month ago, on March 18. During his visit, he met with residents of Voskepar, Baghanis, and the neighboring settlements.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia has mentioned several times in his speech that he considers it possible that the process of border delimitation with Azerbaijan may begin from the Tavush region.

"I have not ruled out before, and I do not rule out the possibility that the delimitation process can start from the Tavush region. And when making decisions about this process, we must base our decisions on a comprehensive analysis of the realities and the situation, as well as the logic of managing the existing security challenges around Armenia and the requirements for ensuring stability," said the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia during the press conference on March.