Pasadena Mayor proclaims April 24 as a Day of Remembrance

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Pasadena Mayor Victor M. Gordo issued a proclamation recognizing the Armenian Genocide, a historic act of acknowledgment for a city with deep ties to the Armenian American community and its history of perseverance in the face of tragedy, Pasadena Now reports.

“As a community, it is appropriate for us to stand together and join our Armenian brothers and sisters in an effort to memorialize their fallen ancestors and to ensure that this horrible act is not repeated,” Mayor Gordo said during the City Council meeting on April 15.

“And whereas, as we remember the past, let us also dedicate ourselves to building a greater future, as a testament to mankind’s indomitable spirit.” He proclaimed April 24, 2024, as a “Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide” in Pasadena, stating, “Now, Therefore I, Victor M. Gordo, Mayor of the City of Pasadena, on behalf of the City Council, do hereby proclaim April 24, 2024 in Pasadena as a Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.”

Mayor Gordo’s proclamation follows a broader trend of recognition across the United States, including President Biden’s acknowledgment of the Armenian genocide in 2021. In Pasadena, the Day of Remembrance serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of the Armenian people and their determination to ensure that this tragic history is never forgotten.