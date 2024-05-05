Putin expresses hope for restraint in Middle East in conversation with Raisi

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, discussed the latest escalation in the Middle East in a conversation on Tuesday, Tass reports, citing the press service of the Kremlin.

"Vladimir Putin said all parties would hopefully show a reasonable degree of restraint to avoid a new bout of tensions that may cause disastrous consequences for the entire region," the Russian presidential press service said.

According to the Kremlin, the Iranian leader said that Iran’s action was limited as he assured Putin that Tehran was not "seeking to escalate tensions further."