His Holiness Garegin II receives the Head of EU observer mission in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians on April 16 received Markus Ritter, Head of Mission of the European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA), in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.



According to the statement issued by the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin, the Catholicos of All Armenians welcomed Markus Ritter's visit to the spiritual center of all Armenians, noting that the meeting provides an opportunity to become acquainted with the challenges faced by the EU observation mission.



His Holiness Garegin II expressed his concern regarding the current tension and the security of the people in the border settlements, emphasizing that Azerbaijan's encroachments and demands pose new security challenges for Armenia, and also endanger the peace negotiation process.



His Holiness Garegin II appreciated all the efforts being made, with the support of friendly countries and international structures, to restore peace and stability in the region amidst the prevailing difficult situation.



In turn, the head of the EU observation mission conveyed to His Holiness information about the activities of the observation mission and the border situation, assuring that the mission will do everything possible to contribute to reducing border tension and establishing stability in the border regions of Armenia.