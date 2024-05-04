Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   4 May 2024

Armenia designates August 3 as Day of Remembrance for 2014 Sinjar Yazidi Genocide Victims

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS.  At the special session of the National Assembly of Armenia held on April 16, the deputies unanimously passed the draft decision to mark August 3 as a Memorial Day of the Sinjar Yazidis genocide victims in 2014.

The author of this legislative initiative was the deputy of the NA Civil Contract Faction Rustam Bakoyan.








