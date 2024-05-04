Armenia designates August 3 as Day of Remembrance for 2014 Sinjar Yazidi Genocide Victims
15:50, 16 April 2024
YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. At the special session of the National Assembly of Armenia held on April 16, the deputies unanimously passed the draft decision to mark August 3 as a Memorial Day of the Sinjar Yazidis genocide victims in 2014.
The author of this legislative initiative was the deputy of the NA Civil Contract Faction Rustam Bakoyan.
