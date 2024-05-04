Ucom continues network modernization in regions of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. On April 17th, Ucom will implement another network upgrade in certain regions.

During this year Ucom is planning on implementing extensive regional network modernization in order to increase the quality of services provided to subscribers.

On April 17th, an older Mobile Switching Subsystem will be replaced with a new one, potentially causing communication disruptions for 2G network subscribers in Armavir, Shirak, Lori, Tavush, Kotayk and Gegharkunik regions.

The migration will be organized during nighttime to minimize inconvenience to customers; however, voice services may still be affected during the day.

We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause and assure customers that they will be notified beforehand about future upgrades.